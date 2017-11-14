VISIT CNBC.COM

10 companies that will help pay your tuition

On average, in-state students attending a public four-year university pay $20,090 per year in tuition, fees and room and board, according to College Board. For out-of-state students, the cost is even higher at $34,220.

To help alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with a college education, many employers are investing in their employees by offering tuition assistance programs.

Below are 10 companies highlighted by job search platform Glassdoor that are not only hiring now, but will help pay employees' college education.

1. Akron Children's Hospital

Tuition assistance offered: According to Glassdoor, both full-time and part-time employees can receive up to $5,250 in tuition assistance per year.

2. ADT

Tuition assistance offered: ADT offers $7,500 of tuition reimbursement per year, and $5,250 of it is tax-free, reports Glassdoor. The money can also be used to pay registration fees, laboratory fees, books and College Level Examination Program (CLEP) fees.

3. T-Mobile

Tuition assistance offered: If your classes are approved by the company and you maintain at least a C- average then you can take advantage of T-Mobile's tuition assistance program, reports Glassdoor. After working at the company for at least 90 days, T-Mobile offers up to $5,250 annually to full-time employees and $2,500 to part-time employees for tuition.

4. Fidelity

Tuition assistance offered: According to Glassdoor, employees who have worked at Fidelity for at least six months can earn up to $10,000 per year for work-related courses at an accredited college or university.

5. 1-800 Contacts

Tuition assistance offered: Glassdoor reports that full-time 1-800 Contacts employees are reimbursed up to $2,500 for tuition and books. Part-time employees are reimbursed up to $1,500.

6. DaVita

Tuition assistance offered: After 90 days of employment at DaVita, employees are eligible for up to $3,000 of tuition reimbursement after completing job-related courses, reports Glassdoor. Employees who have been at the company for a year, they can be selected to earn up to $25,000 per academic year for a nursing degree, associate degree, undergraduate degree, graduate degree, or any job-related degree.

7. Apple

Tuition assistance offered: According to Glassdoor, this tech giant will contribute up to $5,250 towards tuition reimbursement per year.

8. Scottrade

Tuition assistance offered: Scottrade offers up to 50 percent of tuition reimbursement for eligible employees enrolled in approved programs, reports Glassdoor.

9. Comcast

Tuition assistance offered: If an employee is enrolled in an approved degree program, Comcast will offer up to $5,750 per calendar year to help with tuition cost, reports Glassdoor.

10. Norfolk Southern Corporation

Tuition assistance offered: According to Glassdoor, Norfolk Southern Corporation offers its employees approximately $5,000 per year for tuition reimbursement.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

