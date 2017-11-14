6 people who have been highly influential in billionaire investor Warren Buffett's life

Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has always emphasized how important it is to wisely choose who you spend your time with each day.

"You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with," Buffett said at Columbia University earlier this year. "You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you'd like to be."

The billionaire has expressed his admiration for a variety of public figures, from politicians like Bernie Sanders to athletes like LeBron James, but there are just a handful of people Buffett has extensively lauded and shared his appreciation for over the years.

Here are six people who have been influential in Buffett's life.