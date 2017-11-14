6 people who have been highly influential in billionaire investor Warren Buffett's life

Mark Peterson | Getty Images
In "Becoming Warren Buffett," the business mogul said that in his life, there have been two turning points: "One when I came out of the womb and one when I met Susie," as he called his late first wife Susan Buffett.
"I just got very, very, very lucky. I was a lopsided person," Buffett said in the documentary. "And it took a while, but she just stood there with a little watering can and just nourished me along and changed me."
Buffett told Forbes that he thinks marriage is the "ultimate partnership" which determines "the happiness in your life and your success," and added that with Susan, he felt lucky in that respect.
He also told Forbes that Susan taught him a lot about investing and credits her for teaching him to open himself up to the world emotionally.
Around the time Susan had cancer and had been hospitalized for surgery, Buffett had spent days crying after seeing her in a hospital bed, according to Alice Schroeder's biography on Buffett titled, "The Snowball."
In the weeks following that hospital visit, Buffett flew to Georgia to speak to students at Georgia Tech, where they would ask him about his greatest success in life.
"Basically, when you get to my age, you'll really measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you," he said. "You'd like to think you could write a check: I'll buy a million dollars' worth of love. But it doesn't work that way. The more you give love away, the more you get."
