Arianna Huffington on Uber's new culture: 'We do the right thing. Period'

After a tumultuous year that saw a major sexism scandal and founder Travis Kalanick resign as CEO, Uber released new "cultural norms" last week.

Media mogul Arianna Huffington, who joined the ride-sharing service's board of directors in 2016, thinks it's a step in the right direction.

Huffington has spearheaded efforts to revamp Uber's image, pushing for changes like management training and better relationships with drivers. Her main focus going forward is changing the tech start-up's culture at its core.

At a recent Fuel List event hosted by Huffington's wellness site Thrive Global and food company Quaker Oats, Huffington told CNBC Make It that the company's new motto can be "summed up" in one key phrase: "We do the right thing. Period."

This catch-all slogan underscores internally and externally that Uber is committed to integrity at all levels of the company. In an interview with CNBC, Huffington says it's important that Uber's 65 million riders love the brand and the company just as much as they love the product.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Uber's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi released the full list of the car service's new cultural norms:

1. We build globally, we live locally.

2. We are customer obsessed.

3. We celebrate differences.

4. We do the right thing.

5. We act like owners.

6. We persevere.

7. We value ideas over hierarchy.

8. We make big bold bets.

The CEO admits, in the blog entry, that Uber's current culture must evolve in order to get the company to the "next level."

"Rather than ditching everything," Khosrowshahi writes, "I'm focused on preserving what works while quickly changing what doesn't."