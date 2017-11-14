Bill Gates defends the rise of the robots

Microsoft founder Bill Gates gave an optimistic speech Tuesday on the rise of new technologies and how they will impact human society in years to come.

Speaking at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, he said that the benefits of these advancements, like artificial intelligence (AI), outweigh any potential pitfalls.

"We are in a world of shortage, but these advances will help us take on all of the top problems," he said at a CNBC-moderated panel in the Saudi Arabian capital.

"We need to solve these infectious diseases ... We need to help health care workers do their job."