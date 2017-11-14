European markets mixed amid earnings and key data; Tesco up 6%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.39 percent lower with most sectors moving into negative territory.

Basic resources was the worst performing sector after the disappointing data in China brought down most of the stocks. Industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers in the world's second-largest economy missed expectations.

Nonetheless, the main focus in Europe remained on earnings. As a result, the telecoms sector was the biggest gainer with the British telecoms giant Vodafone raising its full-year earnings growth to around 10 percent from 4-8 percent. The numbers sent the stock 5 percent higher.

German telecommunication service provider Drillisch rose about 3 percent after announcing its nine-month results.

Technology stocks were also higher after Simcorp reported third-quarter results above expectations. The stock rose nearly 9 percent on the news.

Tesco was up 5.7 percent after regulators approved its takeover of Booker. Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods company, warned against difficult conditions in the consumer goods market during their third-quarter results. The stock fell 5 percent.

Utilities company RWE announced a 9.3 percent increase in its nine-month core earnings on Tuesday. The share price was down 4 percent.

In other corporate news, Credit Suisse agreed to pay $135 million to a New York regulator for misconduct in its foreign exchange business.