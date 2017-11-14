LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took a $2.75 NYC subway ride

New York City can be both hard to navigate and expensive. But, on Monday, basketball all-star LeBron James and his teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided those pitfalls by traveling like true New Yorkers: on the subway.

A video posted to Twitter by the NBA showed James and his teammates waiting for a Brooklyn-bound C train at Penn Station after practice and before a game against the New York Knicks later that night.

"It's my first time getting on [the subway] in New York," James says in the video.

A second video, filmed by James and posted by Uninterrupted, James's digital company featuring videos of professional athletes, shows the team en route.

"On our way back from shootaround, decided to take a different transportation this time," James says to the camera. "Where we at, Kyle?" he asks as the camera pans to his teammate, Kyle Korver.

"We're on the train," Korver says. "We had two options: A 45-minute bus ride or a six minute train."

The rest of video shows the Cavs, including Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith, laughing and joking inside the packed car. They took the train six quick stops and exited at Chambers Street.

Although the ride might have taken longer than six minutes, it still saved time. And choosing the subway was not only efficient but economical: A one-way ride costs $2.75. Riding a public bus would have cost the same but, had team chosen to hail a cab, it would have run them around $24 per vehicle.

