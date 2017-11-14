Lonely Wall Street analyst is ‘sticking’ with General Electric even after its poor guidance

GE has zero transparency and it's a tragedy to see it like this: Bill George 1 Hour Ago | 02:15

While many of its peers are giving up on General Electric, Bank of America Merrill Lynch still recommends the industrial giant's stock.

We are "sticking with a buy despite a disappointing outlook," analyst Andrew Obin wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We believe that GE has significant cost cutting opportunities under the new leadership. We note that the company has undergone a significant reinvestment cycle, positioning the company well from a competitive standpoint."

General Electric shares had their worst day since 2009 on Monday, falling 7 percent after the company reduced its dividend and unveiled a restructuring plan during its investor day. It was the company's first investor day under CEO John Flannery, who replaced Jeff Immelt in August.

The shares fell some more on Tuesday, down another 6 percent midway through the trading day.