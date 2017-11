A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after Monday's very modest gains.

-Small business optimism rose in October.

-The federal government hauled in a record $235.3 billion in tax revenue in October, but still ran a $63 billion deficit.

RETAIL WARS

-Home Depot same store sales in the third quarter crushed Wall Street expectations.