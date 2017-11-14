Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday.

Shares of CarGurus soared more than 10 percent in extended trading after the automotive marketplace reported better-than-expected revenue growth in its first earnings report since its IPO. The company also gave strong earnings guidance for its fourth quarter.

Shares of Hewlett Packard rose 1 percent in late trading after David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital disclosed it upped its stake in the company by 75 percent to 7.81 million shares.

IBM shares fell as much as 1 percent after the bell. Investing guru Warren Buffet disclosed he slashed his stake in the company by 32 percent. In May, the famed investor said he was revaluing the company amid strong competition. A previous filing showed the Oracle of Omaha had trimmed his stake in the company in the quarter ending in June.

Shares of Apple wavered in after hours trading. The stock hit a record high last week. Apple continues to struggle finding parts for its iPhone X, and came under scrutiny by the U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday for allegations of patent infringement, Thomson Reuters reported.