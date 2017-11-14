    ×

    Trading Nation

    The catalyst that could push crude oil to $60 this week

    A crude oil importing port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China.
    The catalyst that could push crude to $60   

    Crude oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, falling 3 percent on rising U.S. output forecasts and global demand concerns.

    Investors were also looking ahead to crude oil options expiration on Wednesday, which could prove to be a near-term bullish catalyst for the commodity that's seen a bounce over the last month, according to Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures. Here's why.

    • December is the most actively traded contract for WTI crude, Baruch said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Since December became the front-month contract, the commodity rallied by over 10 percent.

    • "As prices rose, so did the appetite for call options as investors feared missing the move higher. The market was due for a pullback into options expiration," he added.

    • "I'm telling clients to look for the market to stabilize for key support at $55. At this level, we want to look to buy, to go long," Baruch said.

    • Crude oil, which settled lower on Tuesday at $55.70 per barrel, is set to retest $58 and hit $60, he said, particularly as the commodity's futures contract expires early next week.

    Bottom line: As the crude oil options contract is set to expire on Wednesday, prices could see a boost, and Baruch sees oil headed to $60.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    OIL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...