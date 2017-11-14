Watch: Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where he expected to face questions from Democrats about a number of apparent inconsistencies between Sessions' previous testimony before Congress and facts that were recently revealed as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Sessions is also expected to be asked about a letter from the Justice Department to House Judiciary chairman Bob Goodlatte, sent Monday, in which a senior Justice Department official said prosecutors were looking into claims President Donald Trump has made about his political opponents, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.