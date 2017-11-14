VISIT CNBC.COM

Now you can actually have breakfast at Tiffany's — here's what it's like

Breakfast at Tiffany? Yes, please.

If you've always dreamed of living like Audrey Hepburn, you're in luck. Nearly six decades after the famous film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" was released, Tiffany & Co. has opened the Blue Box Cafe at its flagship store on tony Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

The cafe, inspired by the movie, is as much a spectacle as it is a place to eat.

Tiffany & Co

To get to the cafe, you walk past rows of diamonds on the main floor of Tiffany to a concierge-attended elevator. It's tiny walls are lined with photos of the brand's wares, including its new line of tea cups and plates, giving you a sneak peak of the cafe's table settings.

When the elevator dings and you arrive, you're greeted by a woman who chimes, "Welcome to the fabulous fourth floor."

The prix fixe cafe is designed to feel like you're inside one of Tiffany & Co.'s iconic jewelry boxes, with the decor awash in its signature robin's egg blue.

But don't expect to waltz right in. "We don't take reservations yet, unfortunately," says a dining manager. So to claim your spot in the cafe, which seats 40 people, you may need to line up as early as 5 a.m. Early risers who wait in line are given a time to return later in the day.

CNBC/Marguerite Ward

For the lucky few who get in, be prepared to spend a pretty penny.

Breakfast costs $29 and starts with coffee or tea and a croissant or fruit. Then it's your choice of avocado toast, a buttermilk waffle, truffle eggs or smoked salmon and a bagel.

Lunch costs $39 and includes starters such as mushroom soup and black bass crudo, with main dishes like the "Charles Lewis Tiffany" sandwich (named after the jeweler's founder) or the "Fifth Avenue Salad" with Maine lobster and grapefruit.

If fancy treats are more your style, Tiffany Tea comes with a three-tiered plate of finger sandwiches and mini-desserts for $49.

Many dessert items are a visual treat, incorporating Tiffany & Co's statement blue.

Also, be sure to check out their specialty menu item, the decadent Blue Box celebration cake.

