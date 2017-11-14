Now you can actually have breakfast at Tiffany's — here's what it's like

To get to the cafe, you walk past rows of diamonds on the main floor of Tiffany to a concierge-attended elevator. It's tiny walls are lined with photos of the brand's wares, including its new line of tea cups and plates, giving you a sneak peak of the cafe's table settings.

When the elevator dings and you arrive, you're greeted by a woman who chimes, "Welcome to the fabulous fourth floor."

The prix fixe cafe is designed to feel like you're inside one of Tiffany & Co.'s iconic jewelry boxes, with the decor awash in its signature robin's egg blue.

But don't expect to waltz right in. "We don't take reservations yet, unfortunately," says a dining manager. So to claim your spot in the cafe, which seats 40 people, you may need to line up as early as 5 a.m. Early risers who wait in line are given a time to return later in the day.