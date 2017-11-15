Got a will? Here are 11 more end-of-life documents you may need

Your last will and testament shouldn't be the last word on your end-of-life wishes.

"We all prepare ahead of time for what we know is coming up," Amy Florian, chief executive of Corgenius, told advisors Wednesday at Schwab IMPACT 2017 in Chicago.

If you knew you were going to be audited next month, you'd do what it takes to ensure the process goes smoothly, she said. Heading on vacation? Same.

But on end-of-life matters, Florian said, we're notoriously remiss. A 2014 American Journal of Preventive Medicine study found that 74 percent of adults have no healthcare proxy, living will or advance directives; only 42 percent have a will, according to a survey earlier this year from Caring.com.

"Anyone remember the death rate in the United States?" Florian asked. "It's like one per person. Nobody is getting out of here alive. We never know when death will happen, just that it will."