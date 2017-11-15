Best gadgets for shoppers on a budget, from Bluetooth headphones to a Fire TV stick

As CNBC's in-house gadget reviewer, I know that it can be hard to shop for gadgets during the holidays. You might have a limited budget, or maybe you're trying to buy a cool product for a bunch of people at once.
Don't worry, I have some ideas for new gadgets this holiday that won't break the bank and will be useful throughout the year. Here are a few of my top budget choices for gadget shoppers. None of them will cost you more than $50.
Amazon's Echo products still amaze me, and anyone can get started in the ecosystem with an Echo Dot. It offers the same full functionality of larger Echos, including a speaker, but in a much more compact and affordable package. Use it to call other Echos, check the weather, play music and more. The Echo Dot costs $49.99 but is often priced below that, and I expect big sales heading into the holidays.
Price: $49.99
Everyone should own a battery pack. If a smartphone or tablet runs out of juice, just plug it into a gadget like the Anker PowerCore 10,000 and you'll be charged up again in no-time. It's great when you need a top-off at the end of the day, and particularly useful during emergencies when the power goes out. Anker makes some of the best products available, and the PowerCore 10,000 should offer about three charges for most smartphones.
Price: $25.99
Now that popular smartphones are starting to ditch the headphone jack, it's time you think about Bluetooth headphones. The VAVA Moov 28 are affordable and easy to use, have good battery life and sound pretty darn good for the price point. In fact, they're the pair of buds I used for our guide on how to use Bluetooth headphones and even feature options usually found in more expensive headsets, like a sweat-resistant design and microphone noise cancelling for clearer audio during phone calls.
Price: $33.99
The Fire TV stick is an awesome little gadget that offers you access to Amazon's huge library of Prime content, including TV shows and movies, without breaking the bank. You can also download apps like Hulu and Netflix, making it a perfect gift for the binge-watcher in your family. Even cooler, it has Amazon Alexa and a microphone built right into the remote, so you can ask the Fire TV stick to play the content you're looking for.
Price: $39.99
I love this little gadget. It sticks to the back of your smartphone or smartphone case and can be used for all sorts of functions. A ring on it gives you extra grip on the phone, but can also be angled to prop the phone up as a stand on your desk. It also comes with small mounts that can be placed in your car, which can be used to hang your phone on the dashboard in case you use it for maps or other functions as you drive.
Price: $13.99
A Bluetooth speaker lets you take your music with you wherever you go. The Anker SoundCore 2 is considered one of the best budget-buys you can get. It's water-resistant, which means you can have it by the pool or the beach without worrying too much. It can also double as a speakerphone with its built-in microphone and is relatively compact for the powerful audio it pumps out.
Price: $39.99
