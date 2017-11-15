Boeing receives the largest ever single-aisle jet order from the Middle East

Boeing and Flydubai have struck a deal worth $27 billion, representing the largest-ever single-aisle jet order from a Middle East airline.

Flydubai has committed to buy 175 MAX airplanes and purchased rights for 50 additional MAXs, the biggest purchase to Boeing to date, it was announced Wednesday.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Flydubai chairman, said in a statement that Boeing aircraft have provided the airline with the operational flexibility it needs to serve a network of 95 destinations in 44 countries.

The 737 Max model purchased by Flydubai is the fastest-selling airplane in the history of Boeing, having surpassed 4,000 orders from 92 customers.