Activist firm Land & Buildings files for review of Saks owner's equity sale to Rhone

Activist fund Land & Buildings Investment Management has applied with the Ontario Securities Commission to request a review of Hudson Bay Company's recent stock sale to Rhone Capital.

It filed the application on Nov. 13, according to a document reviewed by CNBC.

The fund is asking the commission to review the conditional approval granted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for the deal. Unless it grants of a stay of TSX's approval, it will request an urgent hearing.

Hudson's Bay recently sold its Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building for $850 million (1.075 billion Canadian dollars) to WeWork Property Advisors. As part of the deal, it also sold a minority stake of preferred stock to Rhone Capital for $500 million (CA$632 million). The deal is set to close as early as today.

Hudson's Bay has said, "The other terms of Rhone's equity investment are customary for transactions of this nature, and were, contrary to Land & Buildings' assertion, negotiated at arm's length."

It did not immediately have a comment for this story. Land & Buildings declined to comment.

Land & Buildings, who revealed a stake in Hudson's Bay this summer says that in return for WeWork paying a tall price for Hudson's Bay real estate, the retailer offered Rhone a deal that dilutes and is unfair to common shareholders.

The company's three major shareholders, who combined own nearly half of its common shares, approved the deal. Its other shareholders did not. The company did not appoint a special committee to review the transaction, said Land and Buildings.

"Land & Buildings believes a majority of the non-insider shareholders should have a chance to vote on the material and dilutive Rhone transaction," the fund previously said.

The three shareholders are: HBC Chairman Richard Baker and select members of Hudson's Bay's board through L&T B (Cayman), Abu Dhabi Investment Council, through Hanover Investments (Luxumbourg) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Rhone bought preferred stock in Hudson's Bay for roughly the same price as its common. Because preferred stock has special protections compared to common stock, it usually fetches a 30 percent premium, though that premium can vary.

The transaction also requires Rhone to support certain Hudson's Bay's board nominees for a set period of time. As part of the deal, Hudson's Bay released Abu Dhabi from similar voting restrictions.

Voting restrictions of private equity backed companies, which Hudson's Bay once was, are not uncommon.

Meanwhile, Austrian investment firm Signa Holding submitted a bid for Hudson Bay's German department store, Galeria Kaufhof valuing it at roughly 3 billion euros.

Land & Buildings has questioned why the stock sale to Rhone was preferable to the sale of its German department store.

"This sequence of events begs the question of why Hudson's Bay felt compelled to raise capital through a dilutive share issuance when there appear to be superior sources of capital available," its Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Litt has said.

Hudson's Bay chairman, Richard Baker, who spoke to CNBC about the Rhone and WeWork transaction, stressed the financial graces it offered to the company.

"Most important, perhaps, is what this does for HBC's financial condition," Baker said. "This drives in a tremendous amount of cash and allows us to pay down $1.6 billion in debt ... This sets us up to be really strong financially going forward, as we execute what's really a difficult retail environment."

Hudson Bay's took on a lot of debt as it built up a retail empire that now consists of Lord and Taylor, Gilt and Kaufhof. That debt has become cumbersome as its sales, like all retailers, have declined.

It has also relied on real estate and joint-venture with real estate investors to finance the company. As the retail environment has become more challenging, though, that uncertainty makes it less financially attractive to the investors that it has traditionally relied on. It also makes it makes it harder to raise the rent on the properties it owns as another source of revenue.