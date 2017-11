Eighteen emerald-cut diamonds adorn one side of the necklace, while emeralds decorate the other. Its centerpiece is the colorless diamond: a D color, IIA type diamond — the rarest and most valuable kind.

"It goes perfectly — the main stone with the necklace, it looks like just a beautiful piece," said Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de Grisogono, the Swiss luxury jeweler that created the unique necklace.

According to Christie's, the emeralds are a key part of Gruosi's collections because he believes that green symbolizes good luck. It took a team of 14 craftsmen working for over 1,700 hours to create the masterpiece.

"It's 50 carats larger than the last one of its kind," said Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie's. "It's completely flawless."

The necklace was sold as part of a partnership between Christie's and de Grisogono called "The Art of de GRISOGONO."