Marc Benioff: Salesforce would not exist today without Steve Jobs

AppExchange launched in 2005. In 2008, Benioff received a call from Jobs asking him to come to his team's office for a big announcement. To his surprise, the announcement included Apple's launch of the App Store.

"It was like a spiritual moment," said Benioff, "because we had already launched our App Exchange three years before."

After the event, Benioff congratulated Jobs on the launch and told him as a gift he was giving Apple the trademark and appstore.com URL he had purchased years ago thanks to his advice.

"That was a great moment for me because I just remember that he had a huge impact on me personally and on Salesforce," Benioff added.

Jobs impacted many business leaders beyond Benioff. Following Jobs' death in 2011, Bill Gates wrote a blog post about the Apple founder's influence not only on his own life, but on the world.

"The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come," wrote Gates. "For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it's been an insanely great honor."

