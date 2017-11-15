I ate a $76,000 Thanksgiving dinner—but there was one thing missing

I consider myself a Thanksgiving guy. It has a special place in my heart as a holiday that's both uniquely American and food-centric as it is affordable.

The average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people costs about $50, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. That's a taste-to-dollar ratio I can get behind.

But when I found out that the Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City offers a Thanksgiving package that costs more than 1,500 times that — at a total price of $76,000 — I was intrigued to say the least.

"When you spend $76,000 on a Thanksgiving dinner, you're not just buying dinner, you're creating memories," explains Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry.

Though the price includes a Thanksgiving "experience" that goes beyond just food (more on that later), Old Homestead's executive chef, Juan "Louie" Acosta, cooked the exclusive dinner for CNBC Make It.

When I arrived to the table, the restaurant's feast was showcased with da Vinci-like beauty.