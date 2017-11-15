They say Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, but if you're a fan of pasta, pizza and wine, Mickey Mouse may have some serious competition in FICO Eataly World. The new Italian food-themed park opened Nov. 15 in Bologna, Italy.

The park, which is free to enter, is like the famous Eataly markets around the United States — on steroids. Eataly World has more than 45 trattorias, Michelin-starred restaurants, bistros, street-food kiosks and bars. A nearly 30,000-square-foot market space sells things like formaggio (a.k.a., cheese), cured meats and desserts. And on-premises farms and factories are dedicated to educating visitors on how food is harvested and manufactured, like how olive oil is pressed.