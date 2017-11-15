This mental health start-up has mixed feelings about getting free ads from Facebook

When disasters from hurricanes to wildfires swept the U.S. this fall, mental health start-up Talkspace turned to Facebook for free advertising to reach victims.

But while Talkspace CEO Oren Frank says he's grateful for the donation, he was left with mixed feelings about accepting the ads.

Facebook is a near-necessity for companies trying to rapidly reach disaster victims, including Talkspace, which offers online therapy, Frank said. But Frank believes Facebook could take a more active approach when it comes to stewarding the mental health of its users.

"Facebook are currently insisting that they are 'just a platform' and are trying hard to stay away from any content and service plays. My two cents is that Facebook will have to change this approach. It's not sustainable and also it is not the right thing to do," Frank said.

Talkspace, which has raised at least $60 million from investors like SoftBank to power online chat-based therapy, offered a free Facebook group to help hurricane survivors, moderated by around 20 Talkspace representatives. There were groups for both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, and Facebook offered a "very nice number" of free ads to promote the groups.

These are moderated support groups — not a medical service or traditional therapy. At their peak they had over 1,000 people, Frank said.

"The support groups hosted conversations on a wide variety of topics, including 'What do I do if my eating disorder has been triggered by the stress of the storm?,' as well as 'How do I process my survivor's guilt?' and 'The best ways to handle anxiety when applying for FEMA benefits'," Frank said.

But Facebook groups like these could reveal who has shown interest in working with a mental health professional — which could be considered a very private aspect of health and safety after trauma.

"We know that 20 percent to 25 percent of any population will suffer from mental illness every year. This means that in any given time, over 400 million using Facebook are suffering from a clinically diagnosable mental health issue," Frank wrote in an email to CNBC. "I think Facebook, with their unlimited data capabilities, knows this very well, and it's highly likely they also know exactly who the suffering users are."

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment on the value of the donation or how it targeted the ads.

After the recent shooting in Las Vegas, Talkspace opted not to use Facebook groups to help employees of Live Nation, Mandalay Bay, the first responders, and the concert goers. The company is instead offering 100 months of free Talkspace therapy.

Despite Frank's reservations, however, Talkspace went back to Facebook when it came time to reach victims of recent wildfires in northern California.

"We've decided that extending help is the highest priority," Frank said. "Facebook has its own set of considerations which I'm not a part of, but knowing many people who work there, I believe they're driven by doing the right thing and help their users — their willingness to help us is one sign of this."