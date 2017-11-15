Target beats 3Q forecasts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $480 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $16.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

Target shares have fallen 17 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15 percent. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

