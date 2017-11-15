The single best day to score great deals isn't actually Black Friday

Black Friday is the most famous shopping day of the year. Millions of of bargain-hungry shoppers flock to the stores to cash in on big sales.

But the best deals aren't only found on the infamous Friday after Thanksgiving. In fact, when it comes to scoring deals, "technically, as a single day, Thanksgiving is better than Black Friday," says Lindsay Sakraida, the director of content marketing for Dealnews, a comparison shopping website.

"Black Friday is still very strong," she tells CNBC Make It, "but a lot of the big deals are going to go live on Thanksgiving Day." The holiday is, "unfortunately, the better of the two days."

More and more stores are even rolling out sales before Thanksgiving in an effort to get ahead of competitors, says Sakraida, who recommends checking for sales as early as the Monday before Thanksgiving.