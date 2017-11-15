This ad agency is using blockchain to create a ‘cleaner media supply’ network

Blockchain technology is starting to be adopted by industries from banking to logistics, with JPMorgan Chase, IBM and UPS all talking about how they're using it in recent weeks.

Now it's the turn of the advertising sector, with agency network The Marketing Group launching "the first blockchain-enabled global media agency," called Truth, on Wednesday, according to an online statement.

The media-buying industry has been under fire this year because of problems with online ad fraud (bots instead of humans seeing or 'clicking' on ads) and issues with how the effectiveness of campaigns are measured. Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble's Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard said some in the industry were "grading their own homework" and called the media supply chain "murky at best and fraudulent at worst."