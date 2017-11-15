    ×

    Business inventories unchanged in September vs expectation of 0.2% gain

    • Business inventories were unchanged in September, falling short of a forecast from Reuters.
    • The measure was expected to rise 0.2 percent in September, Reuters reported.
    • The key technical indicator helps track and make predictions about near-term business production activity.
    An employee operates a forklift at the distribution center of the Oregon Freeze Dry facility in Tangent, Oregon.
    Leah Nash | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. business inventories were unchanged in September amid a jump in sales, government data showed on Wednesday.

    The Commerce Department said the unchanged reading in business inventories followed a downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in August. Inventories are a key component of gross
    domestic product and were previously reported to have risen 0.7 percent in August.

    Retail inventories fell 0.9 percent in September instead of the 1.0 percent drop reported last month. Inventory investment contributed 0.73 percentage point to the economy's 3.0 percent
    annualized growth pace in the third quarter.

    Business sales shot up 1.4 percent in September, adding to August's 0.8 percent increase. At September's sales pace, it would take 1.36 months for businesses to clear shelves, down
    from 1.38 months in August.

    The Manufacturing and Trade Inventories and Sales survey displays the combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers' shipments. The measure helps track and make predictions about near-term business production activity.

    CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.