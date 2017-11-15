Futures point to a sharply lower open on Wall Street, as market jitters overseas weighs on sentiment

In the previous trading session, U.S. equities closed in negative territory, with concerns about a potential global economic slowdown and issues surrounding U.S. tax reform weighing on sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average futures fell more than 100 points at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities seemed to have some influence on trade, as oil prices declined after the IEA slashed its outlook for oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day for 2017 and 2018. At 5:10 a.m. ET, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped to trade around $55.18, while Brent hovered around $61.60 per barrel.

A slew of data is set to be released Wednesday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, retail sales, consumer price index (CPI) data and the Empire State Manufacturing survey are all scheduled for release.

Business inventories are set to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while Treasury International Capital (TIC) data is due out at 4 p.m. ET. Mortgage applications will also be released, as usual, at 7 a.m. ET.

In earnings, Tencent, Target, Cisco Systems and L Brands are some of the big brands set to publish their latest financial figures.