Wall Street is set for a big drop at the open in a worldwide selloff

House Republicans will vote on their tax reform bill tomorrow, aiming to take a step toward overhauling the tax code, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed. President Trump plans to go to Capitol Hill tomorrow to make the case for tax cuts before the vote. (CNBC)



The proposed Republican tax reform bill will include repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate requiring most Americans to have some form of health insurance or pay a tax penalty, GOP leaders say. (CNBC)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he wanted to work with the White House to explore ways to keep embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore from taking office if he wins a special election in Alabama. (Reuters)



* House Speaker Paul Ryan says Moore should 'step aside' (AP)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified that he only recalled a meeting with Trump campaign advisers, during which the prospect of a face-to-face Trump-Putin meeting was raised, after he read news reports about the event. (CNBC)



* Russia used hundreds of fake accounts to tweet about Brexit (The Guardian)

* US shares technical details on North Korean hacking campaign (Reuters)

Zimbabwe's military said today it had seized power in a targeted assault on "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe who were causing social and economic suffering, but gave assurances the leader and his family were "safe and sound." (Reuters)

A gunman carrying a semi-automatic weapon and two handguns opened fire at multiple locations across a small Northern California community on Tuesday, killing four people before he was slain by police. At least 10 other people were wounded. (Reuters)

Three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home, where they may be disciplined by the school as a result of the international scandal. UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the school is weighing its options. (AP)

A couple of weeks after Papa John's CEO blamed the NFL leadership for sagging pizza sales, the company apologized, saying it supports players' right to protest. It also denounced neo-Nazis after a white supremacist publication claimed Papa Pap John's as its official pizza. (CNBC)

In response to system outages at CVS Health pharmacies, Non-Executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC the problems are due to an "internal network infrastructure issue." The cause is not known yet.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 says there has been unauthorized access to data from payment cards used at some of its stores. It said the results were part of an investigation it started after it received a third-party report suggesting the unauthorized access. (Reuters)

Amazon (AMZN) has reportedly scrapped plans to launch an online streaming service bundling popular U.S. broadcast and cable networks because it believes it cannot make enough money on such a service. (Reuters)



* Apple could launch video streaming while Facebook could do pay-per-view, analysts predict (CNBC)