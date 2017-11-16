Al Franken apologizes to journalist who says he groped her

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., apologized Thursday to Los Angeles-based journalist Leeann Tweeden, after Tweeden published her account of how Franken groped her twice during a U.S.O. tour in 2006.

Tweeden wrote that Franken, who was working as a comedian on Saturday Night Live at the time, forcefully tried to kiss her during a rehearsal for a skit the two performed before U.S troops stationed in the Middle East. A few days later, Franken also posed for a photo while groping her breasts while she was asleep in a military transport plane.

From Tweeden's story:

We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth. I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn't be so nice about it the next time. I walked away. All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth. I felt disgusted and violated.

Following the publication of Tweeden's account Thursday, Franken issued an apology.

"I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann," said a statement released by Franken's Senate office. "As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."

Shortly afterwards, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed the Ethics Committee should investigate the matter.

"As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this," McConnell said in a statement. "Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable-in the workplace or anywhere else."

Tweeden is currently a news anchor on KABC Radio in Los Angeles, and her account comes amid a cascade of allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men in the entertainment industry, including producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Louis C.K.

It also dovetails with an enormous controversy currently embroiling Republicans in the Senate, over allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

McConnell has said that he believes Moore's accusers, and urged Moore to step aside. Moore, the party's nominee in a December 12 special election in Alabama, currently refuses to stand down.

Moore also unequivocally denies the allegations, by nine women, who all say he pursued inappropriate sexual relationships with them. Most of the women were teenagers at the time Moore pursued them in the late 1970s and early 80s. Two of the women allege that Moore sexually assaulted them.