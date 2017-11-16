Amazon Key changes how packages are delivered -- just beware of your dog 17 Mins Ago | 02:11

Amazon Key is a new concept: a delivery service that actually allows delivery people to enter your home and leave packages. It's easy to install and use, but it's also expensive, and there are some setbacks you need to know about — especially if you have a dog.

Here's what I discovered when I installed the necessary gear and tested the service in my house.