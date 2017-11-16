Last November, India unexpectedly announced all 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes would be withdrawn from circulation, replaced by new 500 and 2,000 rupee denomination notes. The move caught most people off-guard and led to a massive shortage of cash around the country.

While Jaitley acknowledged that India's decision to squeeze out a large portion of its high value currency temporarily affected growth, he said the worst of it was "long over."

He also pointed to the benefits that came about as a result of India's demonetization efforts. Jaitley said it allowed the government to put digitization of the economy — an important aim for Prime Minister Narendra Modi — as a center-stage issue and allow for more cashless transactions.

The move also opened new funding sources for the economy. "We've been able to increase the tax base as far as the Indian economy is concerned," he said, adding that there have also been an increase in the number of deposits in banks.

"Today, the banks have more funds to lend even to the [small-and-medium businesses], providing we are able to recapitalize the banks," Jaitley said.

That said, many economists and analysts have said the real impact of demonetization was felt in India's large informal sector, where most transactions are done in cash.

When asked how the move affected the informal sector, Jaitley said there wasn't a "lasting impact" since "remonetization took place within a matter of weeks."

But experts have said that India's quarterly statistics — including its gross domestic product figure — use data on organized sectors as a proxy of the country's unorganized sectors, meaning the numbers may not accurately reflect the impact of demonetization.