    Charleston mansion and penthouse expected to break real estate records

    Two properties in Charleston, South Carolina, are poised to set real estate records.

    "Charleston is growing and growing, and Charleston has been found," said Debbi Fisher, owner of Handsome Properties, which has both listings.

    'Sword Gate' Mansion

    One is a historic landmark, which could become the most expensive residence ever sold in Charleston, if it fetches its asking price of $19.5 million.

    The current record for the most expensive property ever sold in the city is $7.7 million in 2015, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors MLS.

    Built in 1803, the Federal-style home — named "Sword Gate" after the swords in the iron gates at its entrance — has been completely restored to its original splendor.

    "This is probably the most photographed property in Charleston," said Fisher. "It's a mysterious house because it's never really open to the public."

    The 17,000-square-foot mansion has nine bedrooms and 16 baths, including staff quarters, and a separate carriage house, which has been converted into two apartments.

    Sword Gate's famous front gates.
    Sword Gate's famous front gates.

    Southern charm

    Formal dining room

    Decked in red

    Wraparound piazzas

    Three stories of wraparound piazzas overlook the home's private gardens. There is a croquet lawn, multiple al fresco dining areas, a reflecting pool, and a conservatory.

    Over the course of its more than 200-year history, Sword Gate has been home to a series of historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln's granddaughter.

    'The People's Building' penthouse

    Meanwhile, the penthouse of Charleston's first skyscraper could become the most expensive apartment ever sold in Charleston, if it sells for its listing price of $16.5 million.

    360-degree views

    The 8,000-square-foot duplex has more than 80 windows, which provide 360-degree views of the Holy City's steeple-filled skyline.

    "You can't see Charleston this way from anywhere, except an airplane," said The Corcoran Group broker Leighton Candler.

    The most expensive penthouse in Charleston, S.C.
    Penthouse salon

    The lavish residence boasts more than 80 massive windows to take in the breathtaking views.
    The lavish residence boasts more than 80 massive windows to take in the breathtaking views.

    Master suite

    The apartment has three bedrooms, including a 1,500-square-foot master suite. The master bath features automatic shades, a marble-covered tub, and two showers, one of which was built for the current owner's pet poodle.

    The view from the 1,500 square foot master suite.
    The view from the 1,500 square foot master suite.

    Rooftop terrace

    Outside, a more than 3,000-square-foot private rooftop terrace wraps around the penthouse's top floor.

    The rooftop garden surrounds an al fresco dining area.
    The rooftop garden surrounds an al fresco dining area.

    If the Sword Gate mansion and the penthouse sell for their asking prices, they will break the records for the most expensive house and most expensive apartment ever sold in Charleston.

    "When you come to Charleston, you fall in love with Charleston," said Fisher.

    For more record-breaking real estate check out "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." Catch all-new episodes on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.

