Charleston mansion and penthouse expected to break real estate records

One is a historic landmark, which could become the most expensive residence ever sold in Charleston, if it fetches its asking price of $19.5 million.

The current record for the most expensive property ever sold in the city is $7.7 million in 2015, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors MLS.

Built in 1803, the Federal-style home — named "Sword Gate" after the swords in the iron gates at its entrance — has been completely restored to its original splendor.

"This is probably the most photographed property in Charleston," said Fisher. "It's a mysterious house because it's never really open to the public."

The 17,000-square-foot mansion has nine bedrooms and 16 baths, including staff quarters, and a separate carriage house, which has been converted into two apartments.