ECB board member says normalization of interest rates will be gradual

Yves Mersch, a board member at the European Central Bank (ECB), told CNBC that the central bank will be gradual with its return to normal monetary policy.

Despite the improved macroeconomic conditions in the euro zone, the central bank believes that it cannot yet put an end to monetary stimulus. Thus it decided to extend the horizon for its quantitative easing program, albeit with a lower volume of bond purchases.

"This path (of monetary tightening) is still needing a certain amount, a certain amplitude of monetary accommodation," Mersch said about the bank's decision to slowly reduce the level of asset purchases.

"We said that the improved situation is not warranted, the same amount of purchases, but it would nevertheless also be a certain element of presence in the market that would still be warranted and that's why we also extended the horizon of our purchases," he added.

The ECB announced in October that it will cut the level of bonds it purchases every month, starting in January, to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) from 60 billion euros. The central bank also said that it will extend its program until at least September of next year.