Urban wineries typically have the winemaking facility located in the city, but the grapes are sourced from existing wine regions. Within the last decade, Brooklyn has opened several successful wineries, including Red Hook Winery and Brooklyn Winery. But Shomaker envisioned something that went well beyond that business model: a Brooklyn vine making Brooklyn wine.

He began teaching himself about urban agriculture. "I started getting into how people were developing container farms and raised-bed farms on rooftops," he said, and through his research discovered that no one had applied rooftop urban agriculture practices to growing grapes for wine.

Before getting his degree in viticulture, Shomaker had built several businesses, including a swim school in China, and he had also worked for several start-ups in sales and marketing jobs. "All that experience culminated in saying, 'Hey, I'm going to go for this,'" Shomaker said.

He founded Rooftop Reds while still enrolled in wine school. In addition to his full course load at Finger Lakes Community College, Shomaker worked in a grape vine nursery and in a wine cellar. By the time he graduated in 2014, Shomaker had pilot-tested the concept, raised thousands of dollars, secured a temporary lease and been written up in several local newspapers. "This is Entrepreneurial Hustle 101," he said. "That is what you have to do if you're an entrepreneur."

As a student entrepreneur, the first skeptical audience he had to win over were his professors. "They knew I was investing money and time into making the business a reality. They knew I was traveling back and forth to Brooklyn. They knew I was meeting with leaders in urban wineries. They knew I was entering pitch competitions in New York City and applying for grant funding. It became clear that this was not a pipe dream," Shomaker said.



Finding space for his vineyard in New York City was another big challenge. Still a student, he pitched the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a 300-square-foot industrial park that is home to many small manufacturing companies and where he wanted to rent space on a building roof.

