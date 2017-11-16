John Malone says Disney-Fox deal makes sense and benefits both sides

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone thinks a Walt Disney purchase of some 21st Century Fox assets makes sense and would benefit both sides.
"To me, it's a logical thing for them to be studying," Malone said in an exclusive interview with CNBC's David Faber Thursday at the Liberty Media annual investor meeting.
"Of all the guys in the studio business, Disney is the most unique in the sense that it owns its IP on its most important entertainment product," Malone said. "So if you think that whole structure is going to be under stress, why wouldn't the Murdochs want to put their stuff in and ride along in something that they'd help make bigger scale and that has this protective element of intellectual property ownership?"
"My guess is that Fox shareholders would end up being Disney shareholders in some tax efficient structure," Malone said.