Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is pricey, but it packs a punch

In refreshing its Surface Book convertible laptop, Microsoft has made a device that looks and feels familiar but has significant changes inside and out.

The Surface Book 2 is going to be one of the best portable Windows experiences you can buy and, with a starting price of $1,500, you'll have to open your wallet to get one.

The screen is big and about as bright, colorful and detailed as today's top-of-the-line Apple laptop displays. You can get a 13.5-inch version or, for the first time, a 15-inch display.