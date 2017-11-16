MongoDB had 'tremendous uncertainty' about going public, letter reveals

Two and a half months before MongoDB revealed plans to go public, its board members still faced "tremendous uncertainty" about going public, and weren't sure if the company would go public this year or later, according to a newly posted regulatory filing.

The disclosure came on Oct. 3, two weeks after the database software company's S-1 document appeared online. An official at the U.S. Securities and Regulatory Commission was asking questions about the fair value of the company's stock earlier in 2017, and a lawyer representing the company responded with a fascinating explanation about what was going on inside the company in the run-up to the IPO.

As late as July 13, 2017, "there was still tremendous uncertainty as to whether the Company would complete an IPO in 2017, in 2018 or beyond," Babak Yaghmaie, a partner with law firm Cooley LLP, wrote in the letter.

Part of that uncertainty stemmed from not knowing the company's financial results for the quarter that would end on July 31, Yaghmaie noted.

The company ended up filing to go public on September 21, and started trading on October 19.

Timing an IPO is hard enough for a technology company, and it's more difficult given the market where MongoDB does business -- open-source infrastructure software. The fourth risk factor of the company's S-1 filing -- entitled "We currently face significant competition" -- addresses this point, citing IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, as well as cloud infrastructure providers like Amazon and Google.

Plus, public markets don't always value companies the way that venture capitalists do. On Thursday the company's market cap stood at $1.5 billion, which was the company's valuation as a private company almost three years ago, according to PitchBook data.

On Thursday afternoon, MongoDB's stock was trading below $30 per share, putting it 10 percent below the $33 price at which the stock started trading on Oct. 19.

Here's Yaghmaie's complete response about MongoDB's IPO timing: