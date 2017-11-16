More Chinese firms are coming to list in the US — but don't expect a flood, Nasdaq says

In a sign of Chinese businesses' increasingly lofty and global ambitions, firms from the country are growing more active in the United States' initial public offering market, said Bob McCooey, senior vice president of Nasdaq's Listing Services unit.

"We've had double the amount of IPOs here in the U.S. than we had last year. There were only nine IPOs from China in the U.S. last year. There have been 20 so far, and on file are another 12 companies," McCooey said.

The recent pickup in activity by Chinese firms is significant: For comparison, a total of 98 companies from the country currently feature on the stock exchange.