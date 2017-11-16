With the latest news that Comcast has expressed an interest in acquiring some of 21st Century Fox's assets, it's now very clear that "Fox has put itself up for auction," Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff told CNBC on Thursday.

Sources told CNBC on Thursday that Comcast approached Fox about its interest in an acquisition of the same assets that Disney approached Fox about earlier this year. Talks are ongoing, a source said.

"The Murdochs as we know them are now almost a thing of the past," said Wolff, who wrote "The Man Who Owns the News: Inside the Secret World of Rupert Murdoch."

"This is a transformational moment. The Murdochs are retreating from the media business."