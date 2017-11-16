Sen. Ron Johnson says he wants to fix the GOP tax bill so he can change his 'no' vote to a 'yes'

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told CNBC on Thursday he wants to fix the GOP tax reform bill so he can support it.

The Wisconsin lawmaker said on Wednesday he would oppose the current Senate GOP tax reform bill, the first Republican to explicitly say he would not back the plan.

"In the current form, I wouldn't vote for it," Johnson said on "Squawk Box."

"I want to get this thing fixed, and vote for pro-growth tax reform that makes all American businesses competitive globally," he explained.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and John McCain of Arizona have also voiced concerns. They refused to say whether they would ultimately vote for the bill.

Republicans hold only a two-seat majority in the Senate, so the GOP has little margin for defections because Democrats are uniformly opposed to the plan.

The Senate's tax plan, unveiled last week, would chop the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent and make broad tweaks to the individual tax system.

Some GOP lawmakers say the bill would ease the burden on middle-class Americans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.