Smart behaviors that can improve your cybersecurity

Some of the cybersecurity best practices for advisors are smart moves for consumers, too.

"Don't make the mistake of thinking of [cybersecurity] as a technology thing. It's not," Adam Moseley, managing director of Schwab Business Consulting and Education at Charles Schwab, told advisors Tuesday at Schwab IMPACT 2017 in Chicago.

Much of protecting yourself is about behavior and education, he said. (See infographic below for tips.)

Advisors are right to be worried about cybersecurity. The broader financial services sector has been attacked more than any other industry, according to the 2017 IBM X-Force Intelligence Index.