A start-up fighting pirates with satellites just raised $70 million

Spire Global has been launching small satellites to keep watch over the Earth's oceans and remote lands since 2014. The start-up now has $70 million in fresh capital to fuel its expansion, which includes opening a new office in Luxembourg, CNBC has learned.

At least 100 times each day, Spire satellites take a reading of what's happening on Earth. The company uses radio frequency technology instead of cameras to hear how many ships are sailing and where they are, and how many planes are flying over remote locations.

It all feeds into an engine for better predicting things like weather patterns.

"My greatest hope is to make weather forecasting as accurate as Swiss train schedules," said Peter Platzer, the company's co-founder and CEO. "We just lived through such a horrible hurricane season. If we knew which way Irma would go, or not, we could have helped tens of thousands of people."