This sleek $2.4 million supercar makes the Batmobile look like a clunker

Not many cars can put the Batmobile to shame, but this one might make even Bruce Wayne jealous.
It's the Pagani Huayra Tempesta, a sleek Italian supercar that recently sold for $2.4 million when it hit the RM Sotheby's auction block. CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" was there when the hammer dropped, and the car is featured on an upcoming episode.
Only 100 of the Italian whips were ever made, but this only one painted in a smooth matte grey — and the only one shipped to North America.
"It's a work of art in terms of Italian design," says Ian Kelleher of RM Sotheby's. "Everything about this car was specified to the tiniest detail."
Along with the ferocious V12 engine under the hood, which boasts 720 horsepower, this rare Huayra comes loaded with $200,000 worth of upgrades called the Tempesta package. All that cash buys some serious extras including an aerodynamic body, a hand-welded titanium exhaust and aeronautic-grade aluminum alloy rims.
The Huayra also comes with a $20,000 set of luggage that matches the car's luxe leather interior.
And when you're ready to take this ride back to the Batcave, don't forget to lock up with these bespoke keys shaped just like the car.
