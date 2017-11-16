This sleek $2.4 million supercar makes the Batmobile look like a clunker

It's the Pagani Huayra Tempesta, a sleek Italian supercar that recently sold for $2.4 million when it hit the RM Sotheby's auction block. CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" was there when the hammer dropped, and the car is featured on an upcoming episode.

Only 100 of the Italian whips were ever made, but this only one painted in a smooth matte grey — and the only one shipped to North America.