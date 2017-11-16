The best gifts for the Apple fanatic in your life

If you have a loved one who's always looking down at their iPhone, then there are a few gifts you should know about.
Don't worry, I know that shopping for Apple fans can be a bit ... expensive, so I've included a variety of gadgets ranging from the affordable to the expensive end of the spectrum. You can use these to charge your iPhone, control your home, stream movies and more. And you really can't go wrong with any of them.
Here are some gift ideas for the Apple fan(s) in your life.
The Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm is a unique set of smart light panels that stick to your wall and can be controlled from your iPhone. Each panel can be tweaked to glow nearly any color in the rainbow, but Nanoleaf includes several custom lighting configurations that add a bright splash of accent color to any room. A "Rhythm" module can also detect music, allowing the panels to dance to the rhythm of any song that's playing. It's the perfect accessory to a man cave or a college dorm room, but it's also stylish enough that it's even sold by the Museum of Modern Art Design Store.
Price: $229
Buy now: Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm
Tis the season to get on board with wireless charging. Almost all new phones support wireless charging, including Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X for the very first time. Apple recommends the Belkin BOOST Up wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X and I've found it works well in my tests. Just plug in the pad and plop your phone on top. It's perfect on a bedside table and eliminates any need to search for a plug in the night.
Price: $59.99
Buy now: Belkin BOOST UP charging pad
A few people I know have the Nomad charging wallet, and it's something I've always thought would make a neat gift. It's a regular leather wallet made of high-quality leather that also includes a battery pack and Lightning cable with enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 (though it falls short of a full charge on a Plus or X model.) Just think: You'll always have another charge hanging in your back pocket in case your day runs longer than expected.
Price: $89.95
Buy now: Nomad charging wallet
The Apple Watch Series 3 is a must-have for any Apple fan, particularly active ones who might be looking for a fitness tracker. For the first time, a cellular model lets you place calls and stream music, even out on a jog without your phone nearby, and it includes advanced heart rate tracking. It's also the best smartwatch you can buy, whether you want it for notifications, sending text messages or just pulling up Siri from your wrist.
Starting at: $329
Buy now: Apple Watch Series 3
I've always had a place in my heart for the BookBook cases made by Twelve South. The leather folio case is made of leather and looks like a mini novel, the sort you might have seen sitting on your grandmother's bookshelf as a child, making it one of the more unique options on the market. I've found the larger ones to be rather bulky, but it's a unique case that's fun for any writer or reader in your family.
Price: $59.99
Buy now: Twelve South BookBook for iPhone
The August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Generation is the most feature-packed smart lock on the market that offers support for Apple HomeKit. That means you'll be able to unlock or lock your door from your iPhone no matter where you are – so long as you've setup the Apple Home app with a dedicated iPad or Apple TV in your house. You can use the lock to grant access to the dog walker, family members and more. It even syncs with August's doorbell cameras to keep an eye on the front door at all times.
Price: $229
Buy now: August Smart Lock Pro
If you've heard of smart thermostats, you've probably heard of Ecobee and Nest. Ecobee is your pick for the Apple fan, since it syncs with Apple Home and can be controlled from an iPhone or iPad. The Ecobee 3 Lite is the company's affordable version of its premium Ecobee 3 model. It gives you full control of your thermostat while also including smart features to help you save on energy costs all year round, and installation should be a breeze in most households (older houses may have some trouble if the thermostat wiring is dated.)
Price: $169
Buy now: Ecobee 3 Thermostat
All Apple fans should own an Apple TV, and the Apple TV 4K is the latest model on the market, offering new support for sharper resolutions and improved colors that are supported by the latest TVs. The Apple TV lets you bring your family pictures right on the largest screen in your house, stream movies, play games and more. It also doubles as a smart home hub, in case you're interested in some of the smart home products on this list.
Starting at: $179.99
Buy now: Apple TV 4K
The D-Link Omnia 180 Cam HD is one of just a few cameras with support for the Apple Home app, and it works great. Place it in a room and sync it with your iPhone. Now, no matter where you are, you'll be able to open the Apple Home app and check in on your camera. It's great for keeping tabs on the dog at home, an eye in the nursery or as a security option in case someone breaks in.
Price: $149.95
Buy now: D-Link Omnia 180 Cam HD
Disclosure