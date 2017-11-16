The best gifts for the Apple fanatic in your life

If you have a loved one who's always looking down at their iPhone, then there are a few gifts you should know about.

Don't worry, I know that shopping for Apple fans can be a bit ... expensive, so I've included a variety of gadgets ranging from the affordable to the expensive end of the spectrum. You can use these to charge your iPhone, control your home, stream movies and more. And you really can't go wrong with any of them.

Here are some gift ideas for the Apple fan(s) in your life.