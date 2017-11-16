Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, ahead of Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Viacom earnings

In the previous trading session, U.S. equities closed in negative territory, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping 138.19 points by the close, with market-watchers attributing the decline to signs that the current bull market was slowing down.

Switching back to Thursday's session, a number of major brands are set to publish earnings, including Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Viacom, Best Inc., Manchester United, Splunk, Williams-Sonoma, Gap and Applied Materials.

Alongside earnings, a flood of economic data is set to be published.

First off, jobless claims, import and export prices, the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey and the business leaders' survey are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 9:15 a.m., industrial production is due, followed by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. is expected to add uncertainty to markets throughout the trading day, as investors remain on edge over whether a reform will take place during 2017.

House Republicans are expected to vote on their tax reform bill today, with GOP leaders remaining confident that the bill can be passed this week, despite lingering resistance seen from some Republicans.