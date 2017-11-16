Watch ex-CEO Jeff Immelt discuss GE in the wake of the company's recent stock plunge

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former CEO of General Electric Jeff Immelt will speak with Axios on Thursday at the "Smarter Faster Revolution" event at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

While the discussion is intended to be about the future of media, Immelt is only a few months removed from his role at this year's worst performing company on the Dow. Turmoil surrounded Immelt's exit, with scrutiny extending as far as his use of GE's fleet of corporate jets.

GE is now trying to fund a turnaround for the one-time American bellwether. Earlier this week, GE CEO John Flannery announced the company is cutting its dividend in half, to 12 cents a share from 24 cents, effective in December. On Thursday, ratings agency Moody's downgraded GE's long-term debt to A2 from A1, citing the "extreme deterioration" in the company's energy business.