Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Thursday afternoon, following the passage by the House of a long-awaited Republican tax reform plan that President Donald Trump has called "a great bill."

Sanders was also expected to address a number of controversies over sexual misconduct that are roiling Washington, DC, including the 2006 groping of a journalist by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., when Franken was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.