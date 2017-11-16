    ×

    Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Thursday afternoon, following the passage by the House of a long-awaited Republican tax reform plan that President Donald Trump has called "a great bill."

    Sanders was also expected to address a number of controversies over sexual misconduct that are roiling Washington, DC, including the 2006 groping of a journalist by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., when Franken was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

