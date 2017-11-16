White House: Roy Moore allegations 'very troubling,' but Alabama voters should determine outcome of Senate race

The White House on Thursday said that President Donald Trump thinks that allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are "extremely troubling," but declined to say unequivocally that Moore should drop out of the race.

"The president believes that these allegations are troubling and should be taken very seriously, and that the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be," said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaking to reporters.

But Sanders declined to say whether the president specifically believes the allegations of sexual misconduct from nine separate women to be true. Nor would Sanders say what sort of evidence would convince Trump that the allegations are true. "I'm not going to litigate back and forth" on that, she said.

She noted that the president supports the decision by the Republican National Committee, the party's nationwide fundraising arm, to "withdraw funds from the [Alabama] race."

