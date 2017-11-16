Zimbabwe’s economic potential could be ‘huge’ post-Mugabe, analysts say

Once known as the "breadbasket of Africa", Zimbabwe may once again have a chance at genuine economic growth after decades of decline, according to analysts.

"If we see it put on a better trajectory, there's huge potential in Zimbabwe," Stuart Culverhouse, director at investment bank Exotix Limited, told CNBC on Thursday.

Known more recently for its poor human rights record and crippled economy — inflation currently exceeds 200 percent and unemployment is above 90 percent — the country of 16 million was rocked by what appeared to be a military takeover Wednesday.

Zimbabwe's army claimed it has detained longtime ruler Robert Mugabe "for his own safety" as it seeks to target so-called "criminals" around him. Amid the frenzied international reaction, many observers are cautiously suggesting the dawn of a new era post-Mugabe.

"There has been decay, obviously, through the policies of the last 20 years, but it could be on a much stronger growth path, and that could transform the country and the southern region," Culverhouse said.