12 great holiday gifts for your boss that are under $25

Photo courtesy of Getty

Ring in the holiday season at work with the perfect gift for your boss.

Whether you've been on the job for a few weeks or a few years, the end of the year is a great time to show just how much you appreciate the leaders of your department.

Check out these 12 gifts that are both thoughtful and affordable:

1. Boss-some gift pen

Photo courtesy of baudville.com

Price: $10.95
Buy: Boss-some gift pen

This elegant and funny black ink pen will make your supervisor smile.

2. Super boss coffee mug

Photo courtesy of zazzle.com

Price: $17.75
Buy: Super boss coffee mug

This everyday mug is perfect for the morning caffeine hit.

3. Productivity planner

Photo courtesy of Amazon

Price: $24.95
Buy: Productivity planner

This non-dated planner is designed to increase productivity and comes dotted with inspirational quotes throughout.

4. Rose gold business card holder

Photo courtesy of papersource.com

Price: $4.95
Buy: Rose gold business card holder

Whether your boss is having lunch with a client or attending a networking event, this business card holder will instantly up their style.

5. A great thought a day notepad

Photo courtesy of papersource.com

Price: $12.95
Buy: A great thought a day notepad

This notepad includes 365 memorable quotes from some of the world's most influential people.

6. Barnes & Noble gift card

Photo courtesy of Barnes & Noble

Price: $10 and up
Buy: Barnes & Noble gift card

Is your boss a bookworm? A Barnes & Noble gift card is a simple way to encourage a healthy habit.

7. Gourmet coffee gift basket

Photo courtesy of Amazon

Price: $14.95
Buy: Gourmet coffee gift basket

Help your boss start the day right with this basket of assorted coffee flavors.

8. Desktop zen garden

Photo courtesy of littleobsessed.com

Price: $8.99
Buy: Desktop zen garden

Even if they can't escape back-to-back meetings, you can bring some peace to your boss's day with this desktop zen garden.

9. Brilliant ideas launch pad

Photo courtesy of Amazon

Price: $12.34
Buy: Brilliant ideas launch pad

This notepad designed to boost creativity throughvisual diagrams, idea funnels and mind maps can help turn ideas into action.

10. Like a boss mug

Photo courtesy of cushiongift.com

Price: $14.99
Buy: Like a boss mug

This stainless steel mug is great for helping maintain the temperature of a drink on the go.

11. NFL team calendar

Photo courtesy of NFL.com

Price: $16.99
Buy: NFL team calendar

If your boss is a football fanatic, a 2018 calendar of their favorite NFL team could be perfect.

12. Desktop organizer and charging station

Photo courtesy of improvementscatalog.com

Price: $19.98
Buy: Desktop organizer and charging station

Never let your boss be caught with five percent battery again. This all-in-one desk organizer and charger is a useful gift that doesn't take up too much space.

Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.

