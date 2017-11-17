14 must-have gifts for your pets this holiday season

Plan on getting your pet a present this holiday? You're not alone.
About half of all dog owners and about 39 percent of cat owners purchase gifts for their pets during the holiday season, according to the American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owners Survey.
The industry group predicts dog owners will spend an average of about $14 on canine gifts while cat owners spend around $12. The National Retail Federation, on the other hand, estimates that the average pet owner will spend about $30, up from $28 last year.
Of course, cat and dog owners aren't the only ones shopping for their pets this year. So, we've rounded up some toys and treats for all of the non-human members of your family.
It's time to ditch your old pet brush.
The Furminator is the ultimate de-shedding tool for dogs and cats. The stainless steel edge runs over your pet's top coat and removes loose hair from their undercoat.
The product, which is designed to reduce shedding and hairballs, comes in different sizes depending on the length of your pet's fur. It also has an ejector button that pushes the fur off of the brush, making it easy to clean.
Price: Varies
Buy now: FURminator brush
Whether your pup is big or small, there's a chance they like to play fetch.
Check out iFetch. It's an automatic ball thrower that shoots out tennis balls 10 to 40 feet. The machine, which comes in different sizes depending on the size of your dog, emits a high-pitched tone just before it launches the ball to give your pooch a heads-up.
Dogs can be trained to place the ball in the machine themselves or you can do the honor. Regardless, the iFetch guarantees hours of fun, indoors or out, with less shoulder pain.
Price: $114.99 and up
Buy now: iFetch Ball Thrower
Cats can be picky about the water they drink, often opting for your drinking glass rather than their bowl.
Enter Catit's Flower Fountain. The compact water fountain circulates 100 fluid ounces of water and encourages cats to drink more, helping to prevent urinary-tract diseases.
The fountain has three settings that change how the water flows out of the machine. It comes with a filtration system to remove bacteria, stray hair and other debris.
Price: $29.99
Buy now: Catit's Flower Fountain
Fish owners who want to keep a tank clean and improve the life of their fish may want to pick up a few Marimo moss balls for their aquariums. These small, round clumps of algae suck up nitrates, prevent excess algae from growing and release oxygen back into the tank. Not to mention, fish like to play with the moss balls and move them around the tank.
Price: $7.95 and up
Buy now: Marimo moss balls
Ideal for small and medium birds, this playground includes a ladder, swing and dangling toys for your favorite fine-feathered friend. The playground pieces can be moved into several configurations and are made from wood. The lightweight toy can be placed inside or outside of the bird cage.
Price: $11.99
Buy now: Bird Playground
You can now share a cup of tea with your cat.
KitTea Bags are a product from Pet Winery, which sells a line of cat and dog beverages made with catnip, herbs, salmon oil and other natural ingredients. The tea bags, which are stuffed with catnip and Valerian root, can be brewed, cooled and served in a bowl or given straight to your furry friend.
Fair warning, the blend is strong and can turn the fattest and laziest of cats into crazy balls of energy.
Price: $12.95
Buy now: KitTea Bags
Keep your pup hydrated on walks or hikes with this water bottle. With a squeeze, water pools in a dish attached to the bottle. Excess water drains back into the bottle, so there is little waste.
The bottle fits in standard car cup holders and comes with a Velcro strap so it can be attached to backpacks, belts or even your wrist.
You'll never have to worry about the cleanliness of communal water bowls at the dog park again.
Price: $15
Buy now: Dog Bowl Water Bottle
Treat your dog to some festive goodies this holiday season. The Good Dog, a gourmet grain-free dog treat bakery, is selling an assortment of holiday-themed biscuits.
The cookies are made with garbanzo bean flour and all natural peanut butter and come in shapes like snowmen, gingerbread men and a red-nosed reindeer.
Price: $14.95
Buy now: Happy "Howlidays" Holiday Treat Box
Say goodbye to the traditional circular track toy for cats.
Catit's Circuit toy is a track toy that can be shaped into more than 100 layouts and can connect to other Catit tracks. Cats push and swat a swirl patterned ball up and around the track, stimulating their inner hunter.
Price: $14.99 and up
Buy now: Catit Senses 2.0 Circuit
Two Cornell University graduates created Embark, a DNA-testing service for pups, which determines not only your dog's breed, but provides important information about your pooch's genetic makeup.
The kit, which costs $189, arrives at your door. All you have to do is swab the inside of your dog's mouth and ship the kit back. A few weeks later, Embark will send you the results to more than 160 tests, which could clue you in on gene mutations, drug allergies or any predispositions to heart conditions or blood disorders.
Price: $189
Buy now: Embark Doggy DNA Test
Folks with smaller animals — chinchillas, rats, gerbils, hamsters and even hedgehogs — may want to consider getting their furry friend a fun animal maze this holiday season.
These playgrounds can relieve boredom for your pet and increase their activity level. The maze comes with a plastic lid to keep critters inside or to pull off to take them out.
Price: $21.99
Buy now: Small Animal Maze
This interactive toy is fun for both cats and humans. Tease and test your cat's agility with this Whack-a-Mouse set. Poke a plush mouse wand through the fabric-lined holes to entice your cat to play and figure out where the mouse will pop up next.
Price: $12.99
Buy now: Whack-a-Mouse
For dogs that chew through toys like they are tissue paper, you may want to scoop up these Barnyard Buddies toys. Reinforced with "chew armor" these bird-shaped toys are bound to stick around even after a few tussles. Plus, they are machine washable.
Price: $19.99 for set of 3
Buy now: Barnyard Buddies Dog Toy 3-pack
Adventurous ferrets will love to run, slide and squirm their way through this Super Thru-way tunnel. The extendable plastic tube can stretch 15 feet and contract. Its clear material allows you to keep an eye on your furry critter but still makes them feel hidden.
Price: $15.29
Buy now: Super Thru-way