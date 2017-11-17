14 must-have gifts for your pets this holiday season

Plan on getting your pet a present this holiday? You're not alone.

About half of all dog owners and about 39 percent of cat owners purchase gifts for their pets during the holiday season, according to the American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owners Survey.

The industry group predicts dog owners will spend an average of about $14 on canine gifts while cat owners spend around $12. The National Retail Federation, on the other hand, estimates that the average pet owner will spend about $30, up from $28 last year.

Of course, cat and dog owners aren't the only ones shopping for their pets this year. So, we've rounded up some toys and treats for all of the non-human members of your family.